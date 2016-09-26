Stabbing Under Investigation in Southwest Santa Maria

Female victim taken to hospital with 'potentially life-threatening' injuries

A woman was stabbed Monday morning near an office complex in southwestern Santa Maria, police said.

Officers responded at approximately 5:30 a.m. to the 2400 and 2500 blocks of Professional Parkway, off West McCoy Lane, Lt. Marc Schneider said.

Detectives were investigating the incident, but no one was in custody, he added.

The victim was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center with what police initially called "potentially life-threatening injuries."

She reportedly was in stable condition, Schneider said more than two hours after the incident.

