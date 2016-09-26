Stabbing Under Investigation in Southwest Santa Maria
Female victim taken to hospital with 'potentially life-threatening' injuries
Detectives were investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday morning near an office complex on Professional Parkway in southwestern Santa Maria. The female victims was taken to the hospital with ‘potentially life-threatening’ injuries. (Santa Maria Police Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | 8:26 a.m.
| September 26, 2016 | 8:03 a.m.
A woman was stabbed Monday morning near an office complex in southwestern Santa Maria, police said.
Officers responded at approximately 5:30 a.m. to the 2400 and 2500 blocks of Professional Parkway, off West McCoy Lane, Lt. Marc Schneider said.
Detectives were investigating the incident, but no one was in custody, he added.
The victim was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center with what police initially called "potentially life-threatening injuries."
She reportedly was in stable condition, Schneider said more than two hours after the incident.
— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.