Stabbing Victim Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital

A man with multiple stab wounds was airlifted late Saturday from the Santa Maria Valley to a Santa Barbara hospital, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire crews and paramedics responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the 1800 block of Ironwood Drive in the Tanglewood subdivision near Santa Maria, said Capt. Vince Agapito, a Fire Department spokesman.

The 41-year-old victim was found lying in the street with multiple stab wounds, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department..

Due to the serious nature of his injuries, Agapito said the decision was made to airlift the man to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The victim's condition was known, "but his injuries are not considered life threatening," Hoover said.

Further details on the incident were not available.

Anyone with information in this stabbing is asked call 911 or the sheriff's anonymous tip line 805.681.4171

