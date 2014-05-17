Stabbing Victim Hospitalized in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday at the north end of the city.

Officers were dispatched at about 1:30 a.m. to a report of a disturbance on the 900 block of West Lee Drive, according to Sgt. Jesus Valle.

On arrival, they detained several people who were attempted to drive away from the area.

"While officers were investigating the incident at the scene, it was learned that an adult male was stabbed during an altercation after a party in the area," Valle said. "The victim had been driven to Marian Regional Medical Center by unidentified persons in a private vehicle."

The victim, whose name was not release, suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Valle said.

No arrests were made, and the incident remained under investigation.

