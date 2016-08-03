Stabbing Victim Located After Fight in Northeast Santa Maria

A man suffered stab wounds Wednesday afternoon during a fight in northeast Santa Maria.
At approximately 1:20 p.m., Santa Maria police and other emergency crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Suey Road due to the report of a fight.
Officers arrived and found one victim with stab wounds deemed non-life-threatening, police said.
The stabbing suspect fled before police arrived.
Officers also were trying to determine how many people were involved in the fight.
