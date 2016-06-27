Santa Maria Stabbing Victim Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital

Officers on fireworks patrol discovered victim on the 500 block of West Cypress Street

Officers working as part of a fireworks task force in Santa Maria encountered a stabbing victim Monday night.

The victim was found on the 500 block of West Cypress Street at approximately 8:30 p.m., Santa Maria police said.

A Calstar medical helicopter was called to pick up the patient at Marian Regional Medical Center, according to emergency dispatch reports.

He was being airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The victim was reported to be a 39-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest and defensive wounds on his arms, authorities said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

