Stabbings Send 4 to Hospital in Santa Barbara; 5 Arrested

Four people were hospitalized — one in critical condition — after two stabbing incidents early Saturday, according to Santa Barbara police.

The first stabbing occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in the 400 block of North Milpas Street, Sgt. Dan McGrew said.

Officers arrived to find a man with stab wounds, and he was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, McGrew said.

About two hours later, he said, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Cottage Grove Avenue, where they found three people — two males and a female — who had been stabbed.

All were transported to Cottage Hospital, and one was in critical condition, he said.

Five people — three males and two females ranging in age from 20 to 23 years — subsequently were arrested in connection with the second incident, which is gang-related, Lt. Paul McCaffrey said.

All were booked in to Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, and the allegation that this crime was committed in furtherance of a criminal street gang, McCaffrey said.

Their names were not being released Saturday night.

Detectives were investigating both incidents, and no further information was available, McGrew said.

