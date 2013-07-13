Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 4:17 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Stabbings Send 4 to Hospital in Santa Barbara; 5 Arrested

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 6:06 p.m. | July 13, 2013 | 10:42 a.m.

Four people were hospitalized — one in critical condition — after two stabbing incidents early Saturday, according to Santa Barbara police.

The first stabbing occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in the 400 block of North Milpas Street, Sgt. Dan McGrew said.

Officers arrived to find a man with stab wounds, and he was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, McGrew said.

About two hours later, he said, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Cottage Grove Avenue, where they found three people — two males and a female — who had been stabbed.

All were transported to Cottage Hospital, and one was in critical condition, he said.

Five people — three males and two females ranging in age from 20 to 23 years — subsequently were arrested in connection with the second incident, which is gang-related, Lt. Paul McCaffrey said.

All were booked in to Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, and the allegation that this crime was committed in furtherance of a criminal street gang, McCaffrey said.

Their names were not being released Saturday night.

Detectives were investigating both incidents, and no further information was available, McGrew said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 