Stacie Nyborg Joins Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray Law Firm

Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray is pleased to welcome Stacie Nyborg to the firm’s business and tax practice.

She has worked with large and small businesses, high net-worth clients, city agencies and nonprofits. Adding her to the BFAS team expands the firm's businesses services to the booming Tri-Counties business environment.

Nyborg specializes in counseling corporate clients and startups, asset transfers, formation of business entities, contract law and dispute resolution, and real estate transactional matters.

Managing partner Tim Buynak believes that Nyborg’s experience working for both large, national firms and on her own are a benefit to BFAS.

“Stacie is a great asset to BFAS’ Business & Tax Practices," he said. "She knows the legal approaches to all size financial transactions and, most importantly, has the right instincts to navigate the complexities of these cases and ultimately deliver a successful deal to both clients and adversaries.”

Nyborg is a Yale graduate with a law degree from USC. She worked with international law firms Kirkland & Ellis and Jones Day before launching her own firm, giving her experience to manage business transactions for entrepreneurs and Fortune 500 firms alike.

Nyborg can be reached at 805.966.7511 or [email protected]. Click here for more information.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray.