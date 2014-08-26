Stacy Rodman of Palos Verdes Estates, 1926-2014

Posted on August 26, 2014 | 3:56 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Stacy B. Rodman was born in Detroit, Mich., on Jan. 15, 1926, to parents Charles L. Rodman and Emma J. Caise Rodman.

The family, including an older brother and younger sister, moved to South Lyon, a small town 30 miles west of Detroit in 1930 when Stacy was 4. He grew up in this rural farm community, completing high school in January 1944.

He enlisted in the Army Air Corp as a 17-year-old to be called after graduation. Stacy entered the Air Corp in April 1944 for Basic Training in Sheppard Field, Texas. Then he went to Blind Flying Link Trainer School in Bryan Field, Texas. Several months later the Cadet Program was closed and Stacy was in limbo until the war ended and he was discharged.

Soon after discharge, Stacy, using the G.I. Bill, started college at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He entered engineering school, commuting from home, not living on campus. The Michigan campus went from a student body of 25,000 to 40,000 to 50,000 students almost overnight due to the mass of military veterans suddenly trying to make up for lost time.

After a year and a half, Stacy dropped out of school to think over other career possibilities. He went to work at nearby General Motors Proving Ground in its engineering test department.

Fate here introduced him to a cute, willowy, athletic Dorathy LaMontagne who was working as an executive steno. Destiny had called and he was ready to answer. They married Sept. 3, 1949, (65 years ago), and Stacy returned to the University of Michigan Business School, graduating with a degree in accounting in June 1951.

Stacy began his accounting career with Touche Niven, Bailey and Smart, one of the "Big Eight" accounting firms in Detroit. After four years at Touche Niven and receiving his CPA, Certified Public Accounting Certificate, the greener pastures of California called and the family moved to Redondo Beach. He worked for an accounting firm for a short time followed by 12 years with a financial company that financed house trailers and mobile homes. During this time, the family moved to Palos Verdes Estates.

The next career change was beginning a Rayne soft water service company. After an eight-year struggle to survive, the business was sold and Stacy returned to begin an accounting and tax business. This business saw the family through retirement stretched out from 1990 through 1998. Since then, Stacy and Dorathy have enjoyed the "rigors of retirement.”

Over the years, Stacy has been active in Saint Louis de Montfort Church, Knights of Columbus (over 50 years), Rams, Mutual Investment Club, Elks Lodge, 50 Plus Club, Rancho Golf Club, and various social and business activities.

Stacy passed away at home on Aug. 22, 2014. Stacy is survived by his wife, Dorathy; six children and their spouses; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren all living in parts of Northern and Southern California, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Stacy was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, his sister, a grandchild and a daughter-in-law.

The rosary will be said at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29 followed with a memorial Mass at 2 p.m. in Saint Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, 1190 Clark Ave. in Orcutt. A private cremation will take place.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Louis de Montfort Parish building fund, Santa Maria Dignity Health Home Health, or a charity of your choice. A special thanks to Kim K and Jennifer D.

Thank you for your thoughts and continued prayers through our journey.

