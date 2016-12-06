Downtown Santa Barbara Branch American Riviera Bank Makes Staff Changes

American Riviera Bank has announced that Stevie Balfour-Ritchie, the longtime service manager at the Downtown Santa Barbara Branch, has moved into the new role as client relationship manager, and Laurra Mitchell has taken his place as the branch’s new service manager.

“We believe these changes will strengthen the downtown team with regards to servicing our existing clients and positioning American Riviera Bank in a great place to manage the expected increase in transaction volume, clientele growth and customer experience,” said Joanne Funari, executive vice president and COO of the Santa Barbara-based bank.

Balfour-Ritchie has been with American Riviera Bank for nine years. He looks forward to using his skills in this new role as he focuses on growing existing relationships, establishing new relationships and assisting the bank’s business partners in lending, mortgage, business development, and the branches.

Most recently, Mitchell was managing the Goleta Branch but will be a great fit for the daily operations of the Downtown Branch. Mitchell is up to the challenge of managing American Riviera Bank’s busiest branch that is also the corporate headquarters.

American Riviera Bank (OTC Markets: ARBV) has some $425 million in assets. For three consecutive years the bank has been named a “Premier Performer” by the Findley Reports. As of June 30, 2015, BauerFinancial rated the bank five stars.

American Riviera Bank is at 1033 Anacapa St. with branches in Goleta and Montecito. Visit www.americanrivierabank.com or call 965-5942.

— Jennifer Goddard for American Riviera Bank.