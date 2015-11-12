Staff Recommends Postponing Hearing On Buellton Bowling Alley Appeal

Advice

Live Oak Lanes project hearing may be delayed for two months while city staff review concerns of neighboring property owners

A public hearing on the appeal of the Live Oak Lanes entertainment center may be postponed two months to give staff more time to review and respond to concerns raised by neighboring property owners.

The item appears on the Buellton City Council agenda for Thursday night, but City Manager Marc Bierdzinski has recommended the council open the public hearing and continue the matter until Jan. 28.

“After review of the two appeals with the City Attorney and the attorney for the project proponent, staff is requesting a continuance of the appeals in order to adequately review and respond to the points in the appeal letters,” Bierdzinski said in a report to council.

“Staff feels the additional time would allow for a thorough and detailed response so as to be fair to both sides.”

Two neighboring property owners appealed the Buellton Planning Commission’s Sept. 17 approval of the project proposed for nearly 5 acres on Industrial Way.

Carol Lesher Peterson and her family have proposed to build a 49,790-square-foot entertainment center with 16 bowling lanes, arcade, sports bar, party rooms, outdoor batting cages and bocce ball courts. An 18,470-square-foot warehouse also is proposed.

Neighboring property owner Matt Stoecker contends the mitigated negative declaration approved by the city is inadequate in analyzing the project’s impacts in several ways including assessing the quantity of stormwater it is expected to generate.

Terravant Wine Company filed the second appeal, claiming the mitigated negative declaration contains errors and omissions in assessing the project’s impacts.

Both appellants want the city to require Live Oak Lanes to prepare an environmental impact report to fully assess the project.

This is just the latest delay for the project in the past three years.

To appease concerns raised by Terravant, the project underwent several revisions, adding $100,000 to the cost, Live Oak Lanes representatives said.

Disagreements have centered on easements, a stormwater basin and other aspects of the project.

While the Live Oak Lanes representatives tried to resolve neighbors’ concerns the planning commission’s review of project was postponed several times.

Social media updates on the Live Oak Lanes delays spark comments of frustration and disappointment from project supporters.

