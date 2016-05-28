Stake-Bed Truck Loaded with Cardboard Boxes Destroyed by Fire

Blaze occurred in a farm field on Santa Rosa Road, about a mile east of Highway 1

A stake-bed truck loaded with cardboard boxes was destroyed by fire Saturday in a farm field south of Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at about 8:45 a.m. on Santa Rosa Road, about a mile east of Highway 1, said, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

When the first units arrived on scene, they found the truck engulfed in flames, which were being fed by a propane tank that had vented, Zaniboni said.

The truck was loaded with cardboard boxes that were intended for packing vegetables, Zaniboni said.

“Our main concern was keeping the fire out of nearby vegetation,” Zaniboni said

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .