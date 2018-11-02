Saturday, November 3 , 2018, 1:20 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Police Stakeouts Atop Dunkin’ Donuts Shops Raise Funds for Special Olympics

Santa Barbara County proves to be a sweet spot for the Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser held throughout Southern California

Cop on a Rooftop Click to view larger
Santa Barbara police officers work to get the attention of passers-by while standing atop the Dunkin’ Donuts shop on State Street during Friday morning’s Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser for Special Olympics. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 2, 2018 | 8:00 p.m.

Law enforcement officers in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria could be found Friday morning perched atop rooftops at Dunkin' Donuts shops in honor of Special Olympics

Cop on a Rooftop occurred at dozens of Dunkin' Donuts outlets throughout Southern California, with events held at the two Santa Barbara County locations.

At the Dunkin' Donuts on State Street in Santa Barbara, members of the Santa Barbara Police Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department were joined by representatives from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office to give out free coffee coupons for donations. 

“We had a good number of officers there handing out coupons for free coffee,” said Gina Carbajal, regional director for the Special Olympics Southern California Santa Barbara Region. “It was just a really good event. I didn’t know that many people show up and get coffee and doughnuts in the morning.”

Those who participated included District Attorney Joyce Dudley, according to Carbajal. 

At the Santa Maria Dunkin' Donuts on South Broadway, officers from the Santa Maria and Guadalupe police departments helped draw business — and donations. 

Officers’ antics, including waving signs touting free coffee and mock biting an inflatable doughnut, drew honks of support from passing motorists. 

Cop on a Rooftop
Police officers Amner Rubio, left, and Juan Rodriguez have some fun while standing on the rooftop at Dunkin’ Donuts in Santa Maria on Friday for the Special Olympics fundraiser. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

While the Santa Barbara effort raised about $640, Santa Maria’s collected roughly $1,000.

It turned out to be a busy day for Special Olympics supporters at both ends of the county as the school games occurred at Girsh Park on Friday, and the Northern Santa Barbara County Special Olympics annual crab feed fundraiser, with tickets sold out beforehand, occurred Friday night in Santa Maria. 

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California is the largest public awareness and grassroots fundraiser with more than 3,500 officers in Southern California championing acceptance and inclusion. 

Fundraisers of all types occur throughout the year, and law enforcement officers often can be found supporting Special Olympians during competitions.

In Southern California, the Law Enforcement Torch Run raised $1.52 million in 2016 with participants representing 200 law enforcement agencies.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

