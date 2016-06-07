Stalemate Between Santa Maria High School District, Faculty Continues

Another negotiation session between the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District and its teachers union ended without an agreement as the labor contract stalemate continues.

Both sides met Monday after receiving the fact-finding panel’s report, which unanimously recommended that the Faculty Association and district settle the dispute per the tentative agreement.

The fact-finding panel made up of three people — one each picked by the California Teachers Association and district plus a third person acceptable to both — issued the report May 27, but it remained secret for 10 days.

“The CTA representative concurred and supported the tentative agreement even after the FA rejected it,’’ said Kenny Klein, district public information officer. “We believe the tentative agreement was fair and good for both sides then and now.’’

The tentative agreement was reached after an all-day fact-finding session in early May.

But a majority of the Faculty Association rejected the pact in voting several days later.

Faculty Association President Mark Goodman said Tuesday that the teachers presented the district during Monday's meeting “two simple items” that if added to the pact would get support of the union members.

“The FA surveyed its members last week to find out what it would take to get out of this crises and avoid a potential strike,” Goodman said. “With overwhelming numbers, the certificated staff indicated by the inclusion of just these two non-monetary items this would be settled and we could get back to concentrating on teaching students.”

“With the district office's refusal to put back in the contract these two status quo non-monetary items through their consultant and attorney, they have just prolonged this struggle,” Goodman added.

The Faculty Association also said the eight-member negotiation team has not been able to converse with principals at the district’s high schools for years.

“This has deepened the lack of understanding of the student's learning needs by the district office. This disconnect continues to hurt morale and student needs,” Goodman said.

The fact-finding panel noted that the issues it considered included compensation, hours, in-lieu or assigning a teacher to fill in as a substitute and hiring ratio.

The panel recommended a 2.63-percent salary rise for the current school year, retroactive to July 1, 2015. While the district initially offered a 3.5 percent hike, the union asked to have that 0.87 percent be allocated toward benefits, the fact-finding panel said.

Additionally, a 3-percent pay hike for the 2016-17 school year was recommended.

“These increases bring certified employee increases from 2015-2016 into conformity with the increases given to Classified and Management employees for the same period, and are competitive to comparable districts in the region,” the fact-finding report said.

The district’s Faculty Association members raises for the past three years would total 15 percent, exceeding the California Consumer Price Indext of 4.80 percent for the same time frame.

The report also includes five additional work days for school nurses and says preparation-period teaching assignment should be offered to volunteers who are part-time employees. If no one volunteers, the assignments should be offered to full-time employees.

The prep-period assignments should be limited to 12 per school site, the report said.

Regarding the in-lieu policy, participation should be voluntary.

“If no certificated unit member volunteers, the school site administrator may assign an available certificated unit member who has not reached the maximum number of in-lieu days,” the fact-finding report said. “Mandatory assignments will be only made once per teacher per school year.”

District officials informed union leaders that an agreement was needed this week to issue the retroactive raises for the 2015-16 school year in June.

“However, even though all of the issues before the factfinding panel were resolved, FA leadership still refused to come to an agreement. Nevertheless, the District is going to do its best to ensure that its deserving teachers receive payment this summer,” district officials said in a press release.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.