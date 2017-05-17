Stan Bartlett Climbing Tower Dedicated at Boy Scouts’ Rancho Alegre

The Boy Scouts of America, Los Padres Council recently opened the Stan Bartlett Climbing Tower at Camp Rancho Alegre in the Santa Ynez Valley. The dedication was attended by various scouting supporters and Scouts, including Bartlett’s three daughters — Linda Jennings, Sue Ayling and Terry Bartlett.

The 32-foot-tall tower was dedicated to the late Stan Bartlett, who served the Los Padres Council for several decades and in many capacities, including council president. He died in 2010 at age 88.

“Stan’s selfless and tireless efforts in local scouting has made an enduring mark on our council and America’s future youth,” said Carlos Cortez, the Scout executive/CEO of the Los Padres Council. “We will forever be grateful for his service to our organization.”

The climbing tower’s opening took place during the April 22 South Coast District Camporee, an annual competitive weekend event that had more than 200 Scout participants demonstrating various scouting skills.

The construction of the wall began last August. Funds to build the climbing tower were provided by Richard Berti, a retired real estate investor and CPA who supports many youth organizations in the local community. Berti, who was a Life Scout in Connecticut in his youth, began his career working for Bartlett, and considered him to be his mentor.

“It’s great to see our youth having fun using the Stan Bartlett Climbing Tower,” said Trey Pinner, the Camporee organizing chairman. “This wouldn’t have been possible without Mr. Berti’s support and generosity.”

Cortez echoed Pinner.

“Mr. Berti has been a great supporter of our council and Scouts for many years, and he was the driving force behind the climbing tower,” he said. “He decided that the tower would be a great landmark to all the contributions Mr. Stan Bartlett made to our Scouts for many years as a unit, district and board leader in our council.”

Bartlett joined the Cub Scouts in 1929 at age 8. By age 14, he had become an Eagle Scout. After serving as a pilot for the Army Air Corps during World War II, he became a certified public accountant, and then founded the Santa Barbara CPA firm Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf.

He was an active member of many community organizations, including the Suburban Kiwanis Club, Unity Shoppe, Foundation for Santa Barbara City College, Pescadore Club, Channel City Club, Cosmopolitan Club, Old Spanish Days-Fiesta and First United Methodist Church.

In 1986, he was recognized as a Distinguished Eagle Scout for his outstanding service to others. Previous recipients of this award include President Gerald R. Ford and astronaut Neil Armstrong.

In 1999, he received the Santa Barbara Foundation’s Man of the Year Award. In 2002, he was honored with the Santa Barbara-News Press’ Lifetime Achievement Award.

Bartlett had always held the Boy Scouts of America in high regard.

“It does so much for youth, giving them leadership ability as well as knowledge, and teaching them to help other people,” he said prior to his death. “It does a wonderful job for youth all over the world.”

Camp Rancho Alegre is a 213-acre Boy Scout camp located at 2680 Highway 154 in the San Ynez Mountains near Lake Cachuma. In addition to hosting Boy Scout activities, the camp offers a popular outdoors school for fifth- and sixth-grade students.

Camp Rancho Alegre is a 213-acre Boy Scout camp located at 2680 Highway 154 in the San Ynez Mountains near Lake Cachuma. In addition to hosting Boy Scout activities, the camp offers a popular outdoors school for fifth- and sixth-grade students.