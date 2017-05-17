Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 3:18 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Stan Bartlett Climbing Tower Dedicated at Boy Scouts’ Rancho Alegre

Along with Scouts from the Boy Scouts of America, Los Padres Council, on hand to dedicate the new Stan Bartlett Climbing Tower at Camp Rancho Alegre were, from left, council CEO Carlos Cortez; Bartlett’s three daughters, Sue Ayling, Terry Bartlett and Linda Jennings; and project funder Richard Berti.
Along with Scouts from the Boy Scouts of America, Los Padres Council, on hand to dedicate the new Stan Bartlett Climbing Tower at Camp Rancho Alegre were, from left, council CEO Carlos Cortez; Bartlett’s three daughters, Sue Ayling, Terry Bartlett and Linda Jennings; and project funder Richard Berti. (Boy Scouts of America, Los Padres Council photo)
By Boy Scouts of America, Los Padres Council | May 17, 2017 | 3:45 p.m.

The Boy Scouts of America, Los Padres Council recently opened the Stan Bartlett Climbing Tower at Camp Rancho Alegre in the Santa Ynez Valley. The dedication was attended by various scouting supporters and Scouts, including Bartlett’s three daughters — Linda Jennings, Sue Ayling and Terry Bartlett.

The 32-foot-tall tower was dedicated to the late Stan Bartlett, who served the Los Padres Council for several decades and in many capacities, including council president. He died in 2010 at age 88.

“Stan’s selfless and tireless efforts in local scouting has made an enduring mark on our council and America’s future youth,” said Carlos Cortez, the Scout executive/CEO of the Los Padres Council. “We will forever be grateful for his service to our organization.”

The climbing tower’s opening took place during the April 22 South Coast District Camporee, an annual competitive weekend event that had more than 200 Scout participants demonstrating various scouting skills.

The construction of the wall began last August. Funds to build the climbing tower were provided by Richard Berti, a retired real estate investor and CPA who supports many youth organizations in the local community. Berti, who was a Life Scout in Connecticut in his youth, began his career working for Bartlett, and considered him to be his mentor.

“It’s great to see our youth having fun using the Stan Bartlett Climbing Tower,” said Trey Pinner, the Camporee organizing chairman. “This wouldn’t have been possible without Mr. Berti’s support and generosity.”

Cortez echoed Pinner.

“Mr. Berti has been a great supporter of our council and Scouts for many years, and he was the driving force behind the climbing tower,” he said. “He decided that the tower would be a great landmark to all the contributions Mr. Stan Bartlett made to our Scouts for many years as a unit, district and board leader in our council.”

Bartlett joined the Cub Scouts in 1929 at age 8. By age 14, he had become an Eagle Scout. After serving as a pilot for the Army Air Corps during World War II, he became a certified public accountant, and then founded the Santa Barbara CPA firm Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf.

He was an active member of many community organizations, including the Suburban Kiwanis Club, Unity Shoppe, Foundation for Santa Barbara City College, Pescadore Club, Channel City Club, Cosmopolitan Club, Old Spanish Days-Fiesta and First United Methodist Church.

In 1986, he was recognized as a Distinguished Eagle Scout for his outstanding service to others. Previous recipients of this award include President Gerald R. Ford and astronaut Neil Armstrong.

In 1999, he received the Santa Barbara Foundation’s Man of the Year Award. In 2002, he was honored with the Santa Barbara-News Press’ Lifetime Achievement Award.

Bartlett had always held the Boy Scouts of America in high regard.

“It does so much for youth, giving them leadership ability as well as knowledge, and teaching them to help other people,” he said prior to his death. “It does a wonderful job for youth all over the world.”

Camp Rancho Alegre is a 213-acre Boy Scout camp located at 2680 Highway 154 in the San Ynez Mountains near Lake Cachuma. In addition to hosting Boy Scout activities, the camp offers a popular outdoors school for fifth- and sixth-grade students.

Click here for more information about the Boy Scouts of America, Los Padres Council, which serves more than 9,000 youth in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Click here to make an online donation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 