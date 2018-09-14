Friday, September 14 , 2018, 7:04 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Stand-up Comic Ken Jeong Bringing Laughs to Chumash Casino

By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | September 14, 2018 | 3:58 p.m.
Ken Jeong
Ken Jeong

Ken Jeong, actor, stand-up comedian and former physician, is bringing his performance to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12. Tickets for the show are $45, $55 and $65.

Jeong is best known roles include Ben Chang on the sitcom Community; the gangster Leslie Chow in The Hangover movie franchise; and the lead in the ABC sitcom Dr. Ken, for which he was also the creator, writer and executive producer.

Born in Detroit to South Korean immigrants, Jeong was raised in Greensboro, NC. In high school, he took part in the Quiz Bowl team, played violin in the orchestra and was elected to student council.

He graduated at the age of 16 and went on to Duke University and from there obtained his M.D. at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine.

In 1995 Jeong won the Big Easy Laff-Off and moved to Los Angeles.

He initially practiced medicine for several years at a Kaiser Permanente hospital in Woodland Hills. During that time, he began performing regularly at the Improv and Laugh Factory comedy clubs to work on his routine.

His background in theater and improv led to several television appearances, including NBC’s The Office, HBO’s Entourage and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

He made his film debut as Dr. Kuni in Judd Apatow’s Knocked Up, which was his breakout performance. From that point on, he was able to transition from medicine into a full-time career in the entertainment industry.

In addition to the Hangover trilogy, Jeong has been in a range of films from Step Brothers to Couples Retreat to Furry Vengeance. Most recently, he was in the hit movie, Crazy Rich Asians, which premiered in August.

He has also had roles in a variety of television shows, including Boston Legal, Burning Love, Glee and Fresh Off the Boat.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

 

