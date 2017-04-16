Monday, April 23 , 2018, 3:59 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Standoff With Armed Suspect Ends Peacefully in Vandenberg Village

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 16, 2017 | 9:33 p.m.
Cristian Arebalo Click to view larger
Cristian Arebalo

A standoff with an armed suspect who fired several shots ended peacefully early Sunday in Vandenberg Village, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded at about 3 a.m. to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on the 200 block of Aldebaran Avenue, said Sgt. Garrett TeSlaa.

“The suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Cristian Arebalo, was reportedly becoming physical with family members inside the residence,” TeSlaa said.

When deputies arrived, Arebalo confronted them outside the house and fired a single round from a handgun in their presence, TeSlaa said.

The deputies retreated and called for backup from several other local law enforcement agencies.

The sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team and Hostage Negotiation Team were dispatched to the scene.

“Arebalo then called 9-1-1 and began speaking with dispatchers indicating that he was planning to escalate the confrontation with law enforcement,” TeSlaa said.

Deputies established a perimeter and directed nearby residents to shelter in place.

A negotiator was able to contact Arebalo and convinced him to surrender at about 4:45 a.m., TeSlaa said.

“A handgun was recovered at the scene, and it was determined that Arebalo had fired several shots inside the residence prior to our arrival that went unreported to 9-1-1 dispatchers,” TeSlaa said.

Arebalo was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 