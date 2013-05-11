Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 9:24 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Standoff with Despondent Man Ends Peacefully in Los Olivos

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | May 11, 2013 | 2:13 a.m.

A standoff with a potentially suicidal man — who was believed to be armed — ended peacefully in Los Olivos Friday after more than two hours, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident began at about 2:20 p.m. when a resident of the 2400 block of Alamo Pintado Road called 911 to say she was concerned about her husband’s welfare, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

She told dispatchers her husband was very despondent and had firearms in the home, Hoover said.

Deputies were able to reach the man by phone, but he refused to come out of the home.

“As a precautionary measure, two nearby schools — Los Olivos Elementary School and Olive Grove Charter School — were placed on lockdown,” Hoover said. “When it was time for the schools to be let out, the east side of campus was opened as soon as possible so parents could be reunited with their children.”

A sheriff’s hostage negotiator was brought in, and at about 4:30 p.m. convinced the man, whose name was not released, to surrender, Hoover said.

He was taken to a local health facility for mental evaluation, Hoover said.

