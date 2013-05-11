Standoff with Despondent Man Ends Peacefully in Los Olivos

A standoff with a potentially suicidal man — who was believed to be armed — ended peacefully in Los Olivos Friday after more than two hours, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident began at about 2:20 p.m. when a resident of the 2400 block of Alamo Pintado Road called 911 to say she was concerned about her husband’s welfare, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

She told dispatchers her husband was very despondent and had firearms in the home, Hoover said.

Deputies were able to reach the man by phone, but he refused to come out of the home.

“As a precautionary measure, two nearby schools — Los Olivos Elementary School and Olive Grove Charter School — were placed on lockdown,” Hoover said. “When it was time for the schools to be let out, the east side of campus was opened as soon as possible so parents could be reunited with their children.”

A sheriff’s hostage negotiator was brought in, and at about 4:30 p.m. convinced the man, whose name was not released, to surrender, Hoover said.

He was taken to a local health facility for mental evaluation, Hoover said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.