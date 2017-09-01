Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 12:23 pm | Fog/Mist 67º

 
 
 
 

Standown Offers Assistance to Homeless, At-risk Veterans

By Sandy Agalos for Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down | September 1, 2017 | 1:52 p.m.

Santa Barbara County’s 6th annual Veterans Stand Down, will take place 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Santa Maria Fairpark. During the event, homeless and at-risk veterans will receive food; clothing; hygiene products; medical, dental and vision screening; haircuts and showers.

They also will have a chance to learn about opportunities and programs including veterans treatment court, California ID Cards, housing, employment and training, mental health, legal assistance, and social services.

Applications for veterans who want to attend the Stand Down are available at the Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down website: www.sbcountystanddown.com or by calling Supervisor Steve Lavagnino’s office, 346-8402.

Applications can be emailed, mailed or faxed upon request. There is no charge to veterans and their families who attend Stand Down.

— Sandy Agalos for Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down.

 

