Stanford Ends UCSB’s 3-Match Winning Streak

Road loss sends No. 13 Gauchos tumbling to ninth place in conference.

By Scott Flanders | February 8, 2008 | 8:11 p.m.

No. 13 UCSB saw its three-match win streak come to an end Friday as the Gauchos lost, 3-1, at ninth-ranked Stanford in Mountain Pacific Sports Federation play. Game scores from Maples Pavilion were 30-25, 23-30, 30-21 and 30-18 in favor of the Cardinal.

Both teams entered the volleyball match tied for seventh in the MPSF with 3-4 records. After Friday’s contests around the league, Stanford (8-4, 4-4) is now tied for seventh with USC while UCSB (4-7, 3-5) is ninth.

Middle blocker Theo Brunner had a match-high 20 kills and hit .533 (20-4-30) for UCSB. The senior All-American also posted match highs with seven blocks and 23.5 points. Freshman opposite Jeff Menzel had 12 kills, but the former San Marcos High star hit just .026 (12-11-39). Menzel and freshman middle Scott Slaughter each blocked six Stanford attacks as the Gauchos held a 14-9 advantage at the net. Outside hitter Mike Runkle had a career- and match-best 13 digs while setter Max Klineman ran his assist total to 44.

Stanford spread its offense to both sides of the net and got 15 kills from both outside hitter Evan Romero and opposite hitter Matt Ceran. Outside Spencer McLachlin followed with 11 kills. Middle Charley Henrikson hit .600 with six kills and no errors in 10 sets and Ceran hit .522 (15-3-23).

The Cardinal had its serve working and aced the Gauchos eight times. Romero led with three.

UCSB hit a lowly .094 (9-6-32), while the Cardinal hit .359 (18-4-39) in game four. Overall, Stanford attacked at .284 (65-25-141) and UCSB finished at .206 (54-26-136).

UCSB, 0-3 on the road thus far this season, plays at unranked Pacific at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Gauchos are 2-0 against the Tigers already this season with a 3-0 win on Jan. 26 in an MPSF match and a 3-1 victory Jan. 5 in tournament play. Both matches were in Santa Barbara.

Scott Flanders is UCSB‘s associate media relations director.

