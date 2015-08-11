Stanley Alan Langenbeck of Santa Maria, 1937-2015

Posted on August 11, 2015 | 12:31 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Stanley Alan Langenbeck, age 78, passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, 2015. He was ready to go home to be with his Heavenly Father. His suffering had ended.

Stan was a very proud man — a guy who had it all, looks, personality and a wonderful smile. He touched the hearts of so many over the years.

He wore many hats in his professional life. An engineer with the Boeing Co., car manager/ new and used salesman, manager of a transmission shop, Better Business Bureau, furniture sales and lastly, before his big operation, a security guard for the Chumash Casino (He always loved wearing a uniform).

If Stan ever sold you a car, you definitely would remember his infectious smile and good deals!

Stan was in the military from October 1956 to October 1958. He was stationed at one time at the Presidio of San Francisco, and performed military burials, a very prestigious assignment.

In Stan’s high school days, he was very active. President of the junior class in the spring of 1954. Junior statesman all three years of high school, council and president of his senior year and the list goes on.

He loved being on stage. Stan was also very active with the chamber of commerce as an ambassador.

Stan is survived by his wife, Norma Jean; brother Gordon (Heide) Langenbeck; his daughter by marriage, Wendy Martinez; granddaughters Sophia (Jose) Gomez and Sabrina (Angel) Martinez; grandson Blake (Jasmine) Bathalla; and 5 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Chester Langenbeck , his mother, Helen Langenbeck, and a son, Mackie Langenbeck, who passed away Aug. 10, 2011.

Stanley and his wife, Norma Jean, (as he affectionately called her) had been good friends for 51 years, and were married 31 years as of Aug. 4, 2015.

“Stan the man” will always be remembered for his very distinctive voice (with volume) and his great stories he so loved to tell. One being “I love fast cars and tall women.”

His daughter and grandchildren so loved this giant of a man for being a mentor. He shared his great wisdom, kindness and sense of humor all of their lives. He was a cool grandpa and a wonderful husband.

A very special thanks to all the very special people who cared for Stanley at Casa Rosa Elder Care, and to hospice who came in at the final stages of his decline, to make his journey a peaceful and tranquil one.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, Aug. 14, 2015. at 2 pm at the Santa Maria Cemetery, 1501 S. College Drive, Santa Maria, CA.

