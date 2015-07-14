Stanley Couzens, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1940-2015

Posted on July 14, 2015 | 11:17 a.m.

Source: Cami Helmuth

Stanley A. Couzens (Butch / Butch Cain) left this world too soon on July 12, 2015, due to brain cancer. He was 75.

He passed peacefully at home in Sedro-Woolley, Wash., with his loving life partner, Vickie Myrick, by his side.

Stan was born May 21, 1940 in Michigan, but spent his early years in Phoenix, Ariz. He married Penny Prather in 1959 and they had three children, Camille (“Cami”), Stanley III (“Tony”) and Corey, before moving to Santa Barbara, Calif., in 1964.

He worked as a graphic artist and then founded Sac-Art Business Printing in Santa Barbara and Goleta in 1974, which he owned and operated until 1999 when he sold the business and retired.

During his years in Santa Barbara and Goleta, Stan was very involved with the Jaycees, the Elks Club, the Santa Barbara Ski Club, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce (being named Goleta's Man of the Year in 1995) and the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime. He, along with Carol Rutten, hosted a weekly local radio show called “This Week in Goleta” for several years, and he was the emcee for Goleta’s first Fireworks Festival at Harder Stadium.

Many children over the years have known Stan simply as “Santa Claus,” which he dressed as at Christmastime as a volunteer for the organizations he was affiliated with. He would often give kids a special jingle bell on a string as a gift, telling them the bell would ward off nightmares when rung. He carried on this tradition even after moving to Washington.

Stan moved to Sedro-Woolley, Wash., in 1999 after retirement, where he happily remained for the rest of his life. While in Washington, Stan founded his final successful business as “Butch Cain, the Gun Slicker.” He also volunteered, along with Vickie, for many years (eventually becoming the lead volunteer) at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bellingham, Wash., driving cancer patients to appointments and later working in the Joint Center. He was known for his wonderful stories and (often off-color) sense of humor.

In addition to Vickie Myrick of Sedro-Woolley, Wash., Stan leaves behind his three children, Cami Helmuth (John) of Santa Barbara, Calif., Tony Couzens (Anna) of Pomona, Calif., and Corey Colombin (Rob) of Evergreen, Colo.; as well as 10 grandchildren — Mollie Helmuth Moore (Maxwell), Max Helmuth, Jonathan Couzens (Eryn), David Couzens (Amanda), Erica Couzens, Ryan Pierce (Jadie), Meghan Colombin Brenner (Tedd), Allison Colombin, Robin Colombin and Natalie Colombin; and 2 great-grandchildren — Zoe Couzens and Rory Couzens, with another great granddaughter due in August. He also leaves behind Vickie’s daughter, Denise Hie (Jon), and granddaughters Emily and Sarah Hie, along with many extended family, friends and acquaintances. All will miss him greatly.

No one could tell a joke like you, Stan. We hope you have them in stitches in Heaven now, especially with your signature “Roar!” joke.

As you loved to say, “I’ll be seeing you!”