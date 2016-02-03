Stanley L. Segal of Goleta, 1922-2016

Retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Stanley L. Segal of Goleta passed away Jan. 29, 2016
Born Aug. 28, 1922, he was 93 years old.
No services will be held.
