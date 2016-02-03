Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:25 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Posted on February 3, 2016 | 1:31 p.m.

Stanley L. Segal of Goleta, 1922-2016

Retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Stanley L. Segal of Goleta passed away Jan. 29, 2016

Born Aug. 28, 1922, he was 93 years old.

No services will be held.

 

