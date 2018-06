Posted on March 1, 2016 | 1:03 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Retired U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Stanley L. Segal passed away peacefully Jan. 29, 2016.

Stan was born Aug. 28, 1922, in New York City.

Stan served in the Pacific during WWII and retired in San Diego in 1964 after 25 years in the Navy.

The family then moved to Goleta in 1965 where he enjoyed California, living for the rest of his years.

He is survived by his wife, Sue, of 55 years; his children, Herman (Jackie), Stephen (Tina) and Kathryn; and his grandchildren, Cody, Jake, Megan, Benjamin and Kylie.