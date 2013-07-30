Stanley Weinstein Inaugurated as President of Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North

Stanley Weinstein was inaugurated as president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North for the 2013-14 Rotary year on July 3.

Weinstein has served on the board for several years and was president-elect and secretary last year.

In addition to being active in his club, Weinstein has volunteered at Adams School’s library, Back to School nights and other PTA/school events.

Weinstein is a retired Santa Barbara Bank & Trust officer and served the banking industry for 30 years. His last position was vice president in the public relations department.

Also elected were Joe Gagnon as vice president, Tim Hardy as treasurer and Vanessa Patterson as president-elect/secretary.

Stanley is married to his wife, Elizabeth, and they reside in the Hidden Valley area.

— Terry Straehley is the public relations director for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.