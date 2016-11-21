Friday, June 29 , 2018, 5:09 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Business

Stantec Expands Drone Systems in Santa Barbara

Six locations across North America will offer commercial surveying services

Unmanned devices can view and process 3D data t staff and clients.
Unmanned devices can view and process 3D data t staff and clients. (Stantec)
By Steve Edwards for Stantec | November 21, 2016 | 9:46 a.m.

Stantec announces the expansion of its Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) professional services with the recent addition of multiple systems. These new survey grade multi-rotor systems will be located in Santa Barbara, Tucson, Reno, Salt Lake City, Edmonton, Calgary, Regina and Ottawa.

Designed by Skycatch, the UAS fleet will support the firm’s environmental services, geomatics, community development, mining, architecture and transportation clients, providing commercial surveying and mapping services.

“It’s an exciting time at Stantec as we expand our UAS fleet across Canada and now offer services in the United States for the first time, leading the industry with our Geomatics capabilities,” says UAS Operations Manager, Kevin Grover. “The Skycatch system provides everything we need in one package that is easy to use. This will allow us to provide clients with detailed 3D terrain and high resolution imagery much faster than before.”

With the unmanned devices, Stantec can process, view and share 3D information to staff and clients in a web browser while using a secure cloud-based data solution.

Stantec has commercially operated UAS across Canada since 2013. In addition to meeting safety and regulatory standards in Canada and the U.S., Stantec has developed an internal UAS training program and established a UAS governance committee to review practice and operational procedures. Stantec will have certified UAS operators in Canada and the U.S. (under the new Part 107 rules).

With the complete drone and data systems, Stantec can complete ground surveys up to five times faster than most current solutions, which require significant ground work before beginning mapping efforts. Compared with conventional topographic mapping methods, this time savings can possibly increase many times faster still.

Data end-users will see benefits as well, including full-color point clouds that allow engineers to identify 3D objects more easily than with single-color LiDAR scans, and manual “cleanup” of the raw data is made unnecessary by advanced vegetation removal algorithms.

For more information on Skycatch, visit www.skycatch.com.

— Steve Edwards for Stantec.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 