Stanwood Drive to be Closed at Parma Park
Caltrans project to stabilize roadway is expected to continue through August.
By Noozhawk Staff | April 14, 2008 | 8:08 p.m.
A section of Highway 192/Stanwood Drive will be closed at Parma Park, beginning Monday, so the roadway can be stabilized.
From Monday through the end of June, Caltrans will close a 700-foot section of road to traffic so crews can realign the street away from Sycamore Creek and stabilize the roadway. The road will be closed to all traffic, including bicyclists and pedestrians.
Click here for Caltrans District 5 traffic updates or call 805.549.3318.
