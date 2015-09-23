Reyne Stapelmann: Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Adopts Voitrix by Citrix

Real Estate

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors website is now powered by Voitrix, a Citrix-based product that allows a buyer or seller to, more easily, contact an agent about a specific listing.

With just a click, you can call or text the realtor right from your screen, directly from the listing portal.

If you prefer emailing, you can do that as well.

The MLS portal has been streamlined and is even more user friendly than before.

It also allows the agent to manage their inquiries better.

It is very exciting to be working with a local, Goleta-based company and be the first Realtor Association in the nation to offer this product to our members and their customers.

Go to www.SBAOR.com to check it out and see how easy it is to get information on properties in the Santa Barbara area.

— Reyne Stapelmann is a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, California Properties and the 2015 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.705.4353. The opinions expressed are her own.