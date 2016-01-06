Monday, April 2 , 2018, 3:31 pm | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 
Star-Studded Film, ‘The Little Prince,’ to Premiere at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Paramount’s newest animated feature, ‘The Little Prince,’ will hold its U.S. premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
Paramount’s newest animated feature, ‘The Little Prince,’ will hold its U.S. premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. (Paramount Pictures photo)
By Brooke Blumberg for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival | January 6, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival will open with the U.S. premiere of Paramount Pictures’s The Little Prince at the Arlington Theatre Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016.

Directed by Mark Osborne and featuring the voices of Jeff Bridges, Rachel McAdams, Paul Rudd, Ricky Gervais, James Franco, Mackenzie Foy and Benicio Del Toro, The Little Prince is based on the classic tale of the same name by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Opening Night Film + Gala is co-sponsored by Bella Vista Designs.

“Saint-Exupéry’s novel is one of the most beloved works of the 20th century,” stated Roger Durling, executive director of the festival. “What Mark has done with this story is extraordinary and moving, and we think it provides a perfect tie-in to AppleBox, our free family screening program, and to the festival’s other philanthropic efforts. We are thrilled to have this film kick off our festival.”

The Little Prince weaves elements of the novel into an original narrative written by Irena Brignull and Bob Persichetti.

To ensure that her daughter is enrolled in a prestigious academy, The Mother forces The Little Girl into a rigorous study schedule that leaves her little time to enjoy her summer.

To escape her overbearing mother, The Little Girl befriends The Aviator, her elderly retired next-door neighbor. As their friendship develops, The Aviator introduces The Little Girl to a magical world where anything is possible; a world that he was introduced to long ago by The Little Prince.

Through an extraordinary and emotional journey, The Little Girl learns that what is truly essential to living a full and happy life can only be seen with the heart.

Paramount Pictures and On Animation Studios present The Little Prince based on Le Petit Prince by Antoine De Saint-Exupéry.

The film was produced by Aton Soumache, Dimitri Rassam and Alexis Vonarb.

The Little Prince will be released nationally March 18, 2016.

For more information and to purchase tickets, festival passes and packages, please visit www.sbiff.org.

Brooke Blumberg is the publicity director for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

 
