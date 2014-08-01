Star Voice Singing Competition Now Accepting Online Applications

Star Voice, a solo singing competition from the producers of the popular Teen Star program, will begin accepting online applications Friday from adults in the Tri-County area who want to audition and, hopefully, compete for the top prize in a one-night showcase of vocalists at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom.

Formerly known as “Rising Star” and created by Joseph Lambert Productions, the popular singing competition in the Tri-Counties for adults ages 18 to 81 is now accepting audition applications. The contestants will be vying for a prize package that includes $5,000, recording in a world-class studio, opening for a national act at the Chumash Casino Resort and a chance to be discovered by top agents.

Last year’s event was held in front of a capacity crowd at the Chumash Casino Resort, and the 12 finalists performed with a broad range of singing styles from country, rock-and-roll, jazz and popular Broadway tunes. Through the latest in cell phone technology, the audience voted along with the celebrity judges to crown the winner, Chelsea Chaput, a student at Santa Barbara City College and a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley.

Back by popular demand, KEYT News anchor Shirin Rajaee will host the show alongside live music from the George Shelby Band, which performs on the popular TV shows of American Idol and The Voice.

“This season, the audience can expect the sparks to fly and the stars to ignite,” said Joseph Lambert, Star Voice creator and executive producer. “It’s a singing competition like no other for the community of the Tri-Counties.”

The lineup of celebrity judges is impressive, with connections in the music industry that could launch a career for any of the 12 finalists that are selected to perform at the Chumash Casino Resort on Oct. 18.

Apply online to audition at TheStarVoice.com. Auditions will be Sept. 5-6 and are limited, so sign up now to avoid being wait-listed. Tickets for the show are on sale now by clicking here.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom is one of the most popular music venues on the Central Coast. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.