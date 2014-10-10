Friday, April 13 , 2018, 11:53 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Star Voice’s Quick Pick Gives Audience Chance to Win at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | October 10, 2014 | 12:11 p.m.

Star Voice, a solo singing competition from the producers of the popular Teen Star program, will offer a mini-contest involving lucky audience members during its live show at the Chumash Casino Resort at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 in the Samala Showroom.

Three people will be selected randomly from the audience to sing a capella on stage during the “Quick Pick” portion of the program. The winner will receive a prize package worth $650.

“For those who aren’t in the finalist competition, the Star Voice Quick Pick offers a new and exciting opportunity to sing on a major stage, or maybe be discovered by a top agency or casting director,” says Joe Lambert, executive producer of Star Voice.

Audience members 18 years and older who would like to be in the Quick Pick competition can submit their name at the door as they enter the Samala Showroom. To start off the show, three names will be randomly selected to sing a capella for 30 seconds on stage in front of the live audience and industry professional judges. Then the audience will use their cell phones to vote for the winner.

“Potential Quick Pick contestants who come with friends can even have the friends submit their name at the door to increase their chances of being selected,” says Laura Lewis, producer of Star Voice.

The Quick Pick $650 prize package includes a two-night stay at the beautiful Chumash Casino Resort, dinner for two at The Ballard Inn and Restaurant, and a gift certificate for a bottle of wine from Kaena Winery  in Los Olivos. The Star Voice industry professional judges are Jay Byrd of the William Morris Agency, Erik Stein, Casing Director of Pacific Conservatory for the Performing Arts and Radio personality Lin Aubuchon of KTYD.

Formerly known as “Rising Star” and created by Joseph Lambert Productions, Star Voice is a popular singing competition in the Tri-Counties for adults 18 to 81. The contestants will be vying for a prize package that includes $5,000, recording in a world-class studio, opening for a National act at the Chumash Casino Resort and a chance to be discovered by top agents.

The 12 finalists who will be competing for the top prize are Joshua Cervantes of Goleta, Micaela Board of Lompoc, Santa Barbara’s Morshid Arpa, Rebecca Broms, Meredith Garofalo, Cassie Kimzey, Roxanne Morganstern and Luther Richmond, Santa Maria’s Annali Fuchs, Andrea Hilbrant and Jineanne Coderre, and Djoir Jordan of Thousand Oaks.

Back by popular demand, KEYT News anchor Shirin Rajaee will host the show alongside live music from the George Shelby Band, which performs on the popular TV shows of American Idol and The Voice.

There will also be a special guest appearance by 13-year-old Mary-Grace Langhorne, winner of Teen Star 2014, who will sing her title-winning song, "Feeling Good.”

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom is one of the most popular music venues on the Central Coast. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

 
