May the Force Be with You During Star Wars Month at Goleta Library

Star Wars Month is coming to the Goleta branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

A celebration of all things Star Wars — from the films to books and other related media — takes place during the month of May at the Goleta Library, located at 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta. The library will be suitably decorated for the occasion, and will have bibliographies of the library’s Star Wars material.

Daily Star Wars activities will be available and a month-long scavenger hunt will afford the opportunity to win prizes. The library has a wide selection of Star Wars books, audiobooks and movies available to borrow, including downloadable books and audiobooks that can be accessed from the Library to Go link on the library system’s website at SBPLibrary.org.

Special craft events for all ages will provide materials and guidance for producing a variety of items honoring the Star Wars stories and characters, including:

» Friday, May 9 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Age 8-plus. Star Wars pencil case craft. Make your own Star Wars-themed pencil case and hanging Death Star. Pre-registration is recommended to guarantee a spot by calling 805.964.7878.

» Saturday, May 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Adults and teens. Star Wars magnet workshop. Create Star Wars-themed decorative magnets. Pre-registration is recommended to guarantee a spot by calling 805.964.7878.

» Thursday, May 22 from 6 to 7:15 p.m. All ages. Star Wars Movie Team Trivia Challenge. Teams of two to six members will compete against each other to win prizes and bragging rights. Teams will answer questions from Star Wars Episode IV, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Questions will involve both plot and actors. Do you know who said “I love you” in Empire Strikes Back? Who said it in Return of the Jedi? What color is Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber in Episode IV? Pre-registration is recommended by calling 805.964.7878.

» Saturday, May 24 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Ages 4 to 12. Star Wars kids crafts. Kids can make wearable costumes of their favorite movie characters or create other Star Wars-themed crafts.

» Saturday, May 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Adults and teens Star Wars collaged star craft. Decorate a large hanging star or a useful storage box. Images from favorite Star Wars movies and books will be available for creating a collage on the item chosen by each artist. Pre-registration is recommended to guarantee a spot by calling 805.964.7878.

» Saturday, May 31 from 2 to 4 p.m. Adult Star Wars fused bead craft. Participants can choose to make one of their favorite Star Wars characters out of fused beads. Patterns and beads will be provided to make Yoda, R2-D2 or Darth Vader. Pre-registration is recommended to guarantee a spot in the class by calling 805.964.7878.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s website SBPLibrary.org to find out about library events, programs, hours and locations. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Allison Gray is a branch manager for the Goleta Library.