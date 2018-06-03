Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 12:59 pm | A Few Clouds with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Stars on Hand as Curtain Rises on Santa Barbara International Film Festival

World premiere of Emilio Estevez's film 'the public' kicks off 11 days of cinematic fun

Emilio Estevez greats journalists and fans Wednesday night on the red carpet during the opening of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The world premier of his film ‘the public’ kicked off 11 days of cinematic fun. Click to view larger
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | January 31, 2018 | 11:08 p.m.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival kicked off its 33rd year on Wednesday with opening night festivities at the Arlington Theatre.

The festival’s launch featured the world premiere of the public, a movie written and directed by Emilio Estevez, starring Estevez, Alec Baldwin, Jena Malone, Christian Slater, Taylor Schilling, Che "Rhymefest" Smith, Gabrielle Union, Jacob Vargas, Michael K. Williams, and Jeffrey Wright.

The opening night film was presented by Belvedere Vodka. 

After a star-studded red carpet, SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling welcomed a nearly sold-out crowd. He thanked the many sponsors, including presenting sponsor Ugg, the leadership of board president Lynda Weinman, and the over 700 volunteers who make the festival possible.

“The past few months have been very hard on the Santa Barbara community," Durling said. "We are grateful to the first responders and to all the organizations still working to address the recent disasters. The emotional toll of the fire and floods is not quantifiable.

"Yet, film has historically brought people together to experience emotion. For the next 10 days the festival is bringing people together.”

On stage, director Estevez told the audience, “We are all joined together because each one of us is part of humanity. All of us are only one paycheck, one catastrophic illness, or one natural disaster away from losing a roof over our heads.” 

Alec Baldwin, one of the stars of ‘the public,’ and his wife, Hilaria, attend the opening night of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Click to view larger
The public follows a group of homeless library patrons who, after learning that emergency shelters are at capacity during a brutal Midwestern cold front, refuse to leave Cincinnati's downtown public library at closing time.

The movie started filming in January 2017 in Cincinnati, and it packs in lots of authentic footage of the city, local police cruisers and ambulances, panoramic skylines, and gritty street scenes.

The plot begins as a nonviolent Occupy sit-in and ragtag act of civil disobedience, which escalates into a standoff with local riot police, a crisis negotiator (Baldwin), and a savvy district attorney with lofty political ambitions (Slater).

Amidst dropping temperatures and flaring tempers on both sides of the lockdown, uncertainty looms around how the situation can be resolved without resorting to violence, while law enforcement officials and local media spin the facts to serve their own political agendas.

Estevez portrays the well-meaning and compassionate librarian.

Martin Sheen attends the opening night of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where a film by his son, Emilio Estevez, was featured. Click to view larger
This David vs. Goliath story puts the spotlight on the well-known and challenging issues of homelessness, mental illness, and drug addiction. The drama is set inside one of the last bastions of democracy-in-action: the public library.

Following years of tradition, after the opening night film was the Opening Night Gala, sponsored by Amazon Studios, which took place in the outdoor Paseo Nuevo Mall shops and restaurants in downtown Santa Barbara.

Always a sought-after event, the evening was filled with entertainment, dancing, food, libations, and the celebration of the start of the SBIFF.

SBIFF is a non-profit arts and education organization dedicated to making a positive impact utilizing the power of film. The festival is a year-round organization that is best known for its main film festival that takes place in February.

Over the past 32 years, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival has become one of the leading film festivals in the United States — attracting 90,000 attendees and offering 11 days of 200-plus films, tributes and symposiums.

SBIFF has expanded its year-round operation to include a variety of educational programming, fulfilling its mission to engage, enrich and inspire the community through film.

For more information, contact SBIFF, 1528 Chapala St., No. 203, Santa Barbara 93101, phone 805.963.0023, or visit www.sbiff.org.

Rochelle Rose is a Noozhawk contributing writer and veteran of many Santa Barbara International Film Festivals. 

Emilio Estevez on the red carpet during the opening of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Wednesday night. The world premier of his film ‘the public’ kicked off 11 days of cinematic fun. Click to view larger
