Stars Placed on Tree in Memory of Loved Ones at Light Up a Life

By Angel Pacheco and Chris Davis for Hospice of Santa Barbara | December 8, 2016 | 9:30 a.m.

Members of the community came together over the weekend to honor the loved ones they miss this holiday season during Hospice of Santa Barbara’s 33rd annual Light Up A Life tree-lighting ceremonies in Santa Barbara and Goleta.

The final Light Up A Life ceremony of the year will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Seal Fountain in Linden Plaza, Linden Avenue, Carpinteria.

Hundreds participated in the community gatherings at Casa de la Guerra in Santa Barbara and Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.  

The free ceremonies feature special guests, entertainment and the lighting of a memorial tree at each location with hundreds of sparkling lights and stars, each symbolizing a tribute to a loved one. Stars are available online and at the ceremonies for a suggested donation of $15 for those wishing to personalize a star and hang it on the tree. All proceeds benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides, at no cost, professional counseling and patient care services to people who are experiencing the impact of a serious illness, or grieving the death of a loved one. Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on local high school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Angel Pacheco and Chris Davis for Hospice of Santa Barbara.

 
