Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 1:41 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Stars Return to Help Santa Barbara High School Unveil Newly Renovated Gym

Legendary Dons Victor Bartolome, Holly Ford Emerson, Don Ford and Jamaal Wilkes among those celebrating at J.R. Richards Gymnasium

By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | October 12, 2013 | 11:10 a.m.

The year was 1950 and Santa Barbara High School held its first game in the newly completed gym. It was Santa Barbara High vs. St. Anthony's. The Dons won, 53-47.

If the walls could talk, there would certainly be stories about the sportsmanship and talent that was nurtured in that space. On Friday, 62 years since that first game, four stellar athletes returned to their old high school to join in the celebration of the newly renovated J.R. Richards Gymnasium.

Victor Bartolome (1966), Jamaal Wilkes (1970), Don Ford (1971) and Holly Ford Emerson (1984) joined Suzanne Richards, widow of the late-Principal J.R. Richards, Principal John Becchio and Santa Barbara Unified School District Superintendent Dave Cash in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The renovation features a new maple floor; new acoustic ceiling; new LED lighting; new basketball standards and backboards; new scoreboards; new sound system; the North windows were repaired and glass has been replaced; and the gym has been repainted throughout.

Today, the gym serves about 700-800 students daily. Additionally, PE classes; basketball and volleyball games and practices; school dances; and pep rallies all take place in the gym. During community emergencies, Santa Barbara High's gym is one of the places the American Red Cross Santa Barbara County Chapter turns to when shelters are needed to house displaced residents.

This $1 million project was made possible with Measure Q2010 bond funds and $290,000 in community contributions raised by the Foundation for Santa Barbara High School.

— Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 