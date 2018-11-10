Sunday, November 11 , 2018, 3:05 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Stars, Stripes and Skydivers Highlight Santa Barbara’s 6th Annual Salute to the Vets

Veterans Day celebration includes an array of military vehicles, barbecue, swing dancing and a vintage pinup contest

Paratroopers

Members of the Patriot Parachute Team put on a colorful aerial display as they descend on Santa Barbara’s Pershing Park on Saturday. The skydiving demonstration was part of the sixth annual Salute to the Vets. (J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

< 4530 > of 30

(J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

< 4538 > of 30
Paratroopers

(Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

< 4536 > of 30
Paratroopers

(J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

< 4535 > of 30
Paratroopers

(J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

< 4532 > of 30
Paratroopers

(J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

< 4531 > of 30
Paratroopers

(J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

< 4533 > of 30
Paratroopers

(J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

< 4534 > of 30
Paratroopers

(Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

< 4537 > of 30
Veteran

Korean War veteran Bob Welby, a retired Navy lieutenant, was among the spectators enjoying the paratroopers’ landing Saturday. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

< 4539 > of 30
Veteran

Retired Navy Lt. Bob Welby has fond memories of his service. “We traveled to 33 different ports in one 11-month period,” he says. “It was a wonderful experience.” (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

< 4540 > of 30
American flag

A Santa Barbara Fire Department ladder truck serves as a convenient flag pole for an oversized American flag. (J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

< 4541 > of 30
Dance

Retired Navy Lt. John Blankenship dances with a member of La Boheme at Saturday's Veterans Day event. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

< 4542 > of 30
Dancers

Dancers from La Boheme performed for the crowd at the Carriage and Western Art Museum. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

< 4543 > of 30

(J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

< 4546 > of 30
Pinups

Among the festivities was a pinup girl contest complete with vintage costumes and hairdos. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

< 4544 > of 30
Jeep

Army Gen. George S. Patton’s official command car from World War II. (J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

< 4551 > of 30
Jeep

(J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

< 4549 > of 30
Flags

Official flags of U.S. military branches were a colorful touch. (J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

< 4550 > of 30
Jeep

Retired Navy Lt. John Blankenship arrives in a World War II era Willys Jeep. (J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

< 4553 > of 30
Truck

(J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

< 4548 > of 30
Truck

Navy Sea Cadets arrive after the Veterans Day parade. (J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

< 4552 > of 30
Motorcycles

(J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

< 4554 > of 30
Flag

The Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation organized the sixth annual Salute to the Vets event at the Carriage and Western Art Museum. (J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

< 4555 > of 30

(J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

< 4545 > of 30
Auction item

A silent auction included items like this American flag made from firehoses used in the Thomas Fire. (J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

< 4557 > of 30
Auction item

Memorial artwork by Edward Beltran was among the auction items. (J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

< 4558 > of 30
Auction item

A commemorative American flag display was among silent auction items. (J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

< 4559 > of 30
Auction item

Memorial artwork by Edward Beltran was among the auction items. (J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

< 4560 > of 30
Military flags

Decorations included official flags of U.S. military branches. (J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

< 4556 > of 30
 
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | November 10, 2018 | 7:33 p.m.

Hundreds of people packed Santa Barbara’s Carriage and Western Art Museum on Saturday to celebrate veterans and enjoy a stunning display of parachute landings by retired Navy Seals.

To the delight of a large crowd gathered at Pershing Park, the Patriot Parachute Team, a squad of skydive demonstration professionals, descended from high in the sky onto the outfield of the Santa Barbara City College baseball diamond.

The event was part of an all-day Veterans Day celebration that began with a parade through downtown and ended with a barbecue and Salute to the Vets party at the Carriage Museum organized by the Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation. The festivities even included a pinup contest with women dressed up in vintage clothing and hairdos.

Retired Navy Lt. John Blankenship enjoyed a spirited swing dance on stage with a member of La Boheme, a local professional dance group.

“It is very important to the well being of our nation that we celebrate Veterans Day,” said Blankenship, a naval aviator who flew P-3 aircraft during the Vietnam War.

“It makes us part of a society.”

Blankenship said people should remember the words of President Calvin Coolidge: “A nation that forgets its defenders will itself be forgotten.”

Retired Navy Lt. Bob Welby, an 89-year-old Korean War veteran, watched the paratroopers with a smile on his face. He served on the USS Mount McKinley, an amphibious warfare ship, working as a cryptologist responsible for decoding messages and handling top secret codes.

“If we got captured, I had to take all my books and throw them overboard,” he said.

Welby said he loved his time in the military.

“We traveled to 33 different ports in one 11-month period,” he said. “It was a wonderful experience.”

Herman Pfauter is a collector of military vehicles and has about 15 military trucks, Jeeps and Dodges. His four-ton, 1944 Diamond T cargo truck was in the earlier parade and then on display at the Carriage Museum. He said he became fascinated with the U.S. vehicles while growing up in Germany, and bought his first vehicle, a 1942 Willys Jeep, for $200 from a U.S. Army chaplain.

“These are historic treasures,” said Pfauter, who plans, eventually, to move his vehicles to a museum in Paso Robles. “Someone needs to preserve them, otherwise they will end up in the scrap yard.”

Veterans Day was first commemorated on Sunday, Nov. 11, 1918 — “at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” when the Allied nations and Germany agreed to an armistice during World War I.

As Veterans Day falls on Sunday, the federal holiday will be observed Monday. Most government offices, the U.S. Postal Service and local public schools are closed.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 