Stars, Stripes and Skydivers Highlight Santa Barbara’s 6th Annual Salute to the Vets

Memorial artwork by Edward Beltran was among the auction items. (J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

A silent auction included items like this American flag made from firehoses used in the Thomas Fire. (J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

The Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation organized the sixth annual Salute to the Vets event at the Carriage and Western Art Museum. (J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Official flags of U.S. military branches were a colorful touch. (J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Among the festivities was a pinup girl contest complete with vintage costumes and hairdos. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Dancers from La Boheme performed for the crowd at the Carriage and Western Art Museum. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Retired Navy Lt. Bob Welby has fond memories of his service. “We traveled to 33 different ports in one 11-month period,” he says. “It was a wonderful experience.” (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Korean War veteran Bob Welby, a retired Navy lieutenant, was among the spectators enjoying the paratroopers’ landing Saturday. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Members of the Patriot Parachute Team put on a colorful aerial display as they descend on Santa Barbara’s Pershing Park on Saturday. The skydiving demonstration was part of the sixth annual Salute to the Vets. (J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Hundreds of people packed Santa Barbara’s Carriage and Western Art Museum on Saturday to celebrate veterans and enjoy a stunning display of parachute landings by retired Navy Seals.

To the delight of a large crowd gathered at Pershing Park, the Patriot Parachute Team, a squad of skydive demonstration professionals, descended from high in the sky onto the outfield of the Santa Barbara City College baseball diamond.

The event was part of an all-day Veterans Day celebration that began with a parade through downtown and ended with a barbecue and Salute to the Vets party at the Carriage Museum organized by the Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation. The festivities even included a pinup contest with women dressed up in vintage clothing and hairdos.

Retired Navy Lt. John Blankenship enjoyed a spirited swing dance on stage with a member of La Boheme, a local professional dance group.

“It is very important to the well being of our nation that we celebrate Veterans Day,” said Blankenship, a naval aviator who flew P-3 aircraft during the Vietnam War.

“It makes us part of a society.”

Blankenship said people should remember the words of President Calvin Coolidge: “A nation that forgets its defenders will itself be forgotten.”

Retired Navy Lt. Bob Welby, an 89-year-old Korean War veteran, watched the paratroopers with a smile on his face. He served on the USS Mount McKinley, an amphibious warfare ship, working as a cryptologist responsible for decoding messages and handling top secret codes.

“If we got captured, I had to take all my books and throw them overboard,” he said.

Welby said he loved his time in the military.

“We traveled to 33 different ports in one 11-month period,” he said. “It was a wonderful experience.”

Herman Pfauter is a collector of military vehicles and has about 15 military trucks, Jeeps and Dodges. His four-ton, 1944 Diamond T cargo truck was in the earlier parade and then on display at the Carriage Museum. He said he became fascinated with the U.S. vehicles while growing up in Germany, and bought his first vehicle, a 1942 Willys Jeep, for $200 from a U.S. Army chaplain.

“These are historic treasures,” said Pfauter, who plans, eventually, to move his vehicles to a museum in Paso Robles. “Someone needs to preserve them, otherwise they will end up in the scrap yard.”

Veterans Day was first commemorated on Sunday, Nov. 11, 1918 — “at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” when the Allied nations and Germany agreed to an armistice during World War I.

As Veterans Day falls on Sunday, the federal holiday will be observed Monday. Most government offices, the U.S. Postal Service and local public schools are closed.

