Starshine Roshell Launching New Book, ‘Broad Assumptions,’ with Winery Soiree

Award-winning Independent columnist Starshine Roshell will sign copies of her new book from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at Carr Winery, 414 N. Salsipuedes St.

Presented by Carr, the Santa Barbara Independent and Georgia’s Smokehouse, “Broads & Barrels” launches Broad Assumptions, a collection of Roshell’s most popular columns from the past three years, including “I Did Naked Yoga,” “My Pantry’s in a Bunch,” “Soccer Dads Are Hot,” “Sticking Point: Family Car Decals,” “50 Shades of Bad Writing” and “My Son Wrote My Column.”

The author invites party guests to enjoy the soulful sounds of DJ Darla Bea while helping her write a column: At the event, attendees can jot down the first and last lines of an imaginary column.

The crowd will vote on a winner — and Roshell will write the rest of that column for the following week’s paper. The winner gets a gift basket of wine and books, plus a nod in print.

Named “Best Columnist” for five years running by the Independent’s Best of Santa Barbara poll, Roshell writes with a smart, stylish, straight-shooting voice.

Readers say her musings on sex, politics, family and culture are “courageous and funny,” “masterful and moving.”

Broad Assumptions is available in local bookstores and online by clicking here.