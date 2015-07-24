Start Fiesta Early at La Recepcion del Presidente

Advice

Kick off Fiesta week on Sunday, Aug. 2, at La Recepcion del Presidente from 5–10 p.m.

A wonderful evening in the beautiful outdoor Plaza del Sol at the Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort, this event brings together Old Spanish Days history with the excitement of the Fiesta to come.

Guests will be warmly greeted by the official receiving line of El Presidente Cas Stimson and his family, as well as the Spirits of Fiesta and members of the Board of Directors.

“Come celebrate the history and excitement of Fiesta 2015 while experiencing the true meaning of this year’s theme, Fiesta Romantica!” said Stephanie Petlow, division chief of external relations. “La Recepcion del Presidente honors our current El Presidente and our past presidentes for their continued commitment to preserving the history and traditions of Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara.”

The evening includes guests in their finest Fiesta attire, a tasty Mexican-food buffet, entertainment by talented artists including the Spirits and Junior Spirits, and concludes with dancing as the sun sets over the Pacific Ocean to the music of Jana and the One.

This year’s event will include a special appearance by the New York Philharmonic. The carriage used in the 2015 Rose Parade will also be on display!

Tickets are $90 until July 27, then $110 until sold out. Proceeds help to pay for the free events held during Old Spanish Days Fiesta which takes place August 5–8, 2015. Get your tickets today. For tickets and information, please visit www.sbfiesta.org or call 805.962.8101.

La Recepcion del Presidente is presented by Impulse Advanced Communications.

Old Spanish Days Fiesta, a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation, is celebrating 91 years in Santa Barbara. This tradition fosters a unique spirit among locals and tourists who participate and celebrates the Rancho period (1820–69), a special era of our history.

This important coming together encourages community cooperation, collaboration and growth. It has remained a pivotal festival in its support of other nonprofits and its overwhelming interest in maintaining an extension and expression of its place in the Santa Barbara community.

—Erik Davis is the Director of Public Relations for Old Spanish Days Fiesta.