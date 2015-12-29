Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:44 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 
Start the New Year on the Right Foot With a Guided Hike in Los Flores Ranch Park

By Rhonda Garietz for the City of Santa Maria | December 29, 2015 | 3:05 p.m.

Start the New Year in a healthy way by getting outdoors and taking a refreshing and invigorating, free, docent-led New Year’s Day hike at Los Flores Ranch Park.

Connect with nature and learn about native plants, animals and everything else Los Flores Ranch Park has to offer.

Two hikes will be offered: a light 1-mile journey and a more challenging 5-mile hike.

Participants should meet at 10 a.m. at the Los Flores Ranch Park Visitor Center, located at 6245 Dominion Road.

Wear good hiking or walking shoes, and bring water, snacks and sun protection. Dogs on a leash are welcome.

Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

Rhonda Garietz is the chief deputy city clerk for the City of Santa Maria.

