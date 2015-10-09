Local Startup TrackR Garners $8.7 Million in Funding for Expansion

TrackR, pioneer of the Bluetooth tracker and digital inventory space, has raised $8.7 million in funding for expansion.
Foundry Group led the round with participation from Resolute Ventures and several angel investors.
"The TrackR team is revolutionizing how people keep track of their personal belongings and helping users locate lost items thousands of times each day,” says Brad Feld, co-founder of Foundry Group. “We’re excited to join the team’s quest to automate how we keep track of our valuables, while eliminating the task of remembering where our items are by using new and innovative technology to keep inventory.”
— Chris Herbert is the CEO of TrackR.