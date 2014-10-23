Startup Weekend Santa Barbara Returning Nov. 14-16

Calling all Santa Barbara entrepreneurs, hackers, hucksters, and hipsters, and makers. Startup Weekend Santa Barbara is back!

On Nov. 14-16, the fourth installment of Startup Weekend Santa Barbara will take place in downtown Santa Barbara at the Santa Barbara Art Foundry, Workzones and the Blind Tiger. Participants will come together for 54 hours to develop business ideas, create innovative products and launch new businesses all while learning methods to help create successful startup companies and networking within the Santa Barbara business community.

Startup Weekend is a global nonprofit organization and network of leaders and entrepreneurs on a mission to inspire, educate and empower individuals, teams and communities. The Santa Barbara event will bring together the local community to celebrate new ideas and make new connections. We will compete again with over 250 Startup Weekend locations around the world in the Global Startup Battle that takes place over two weekends in November.

How does Startup Weekend work? Beginning on Friday evening, participants present business ideas, then everyone in attendance votes on their favorite teams to continue over the weekend. From there teams are formed and fueled by mentors, hands on learning, great food and drink and amazing networking with the local and global startup community. On Sunday, each team presents their new business to a panel of judges.

In the coming weeks, Startup Weekend, and StartupSB a network of local startup enthusiasts, will be announcing additional judges, speakers and sponsors as well as a number of events leading up to Startup Weekend.

“We are excited about the community’s involvement in the weekend,” said Kyle Ashby, Startup Weekend Santa Barbara organizer and global facilitator. “We have great venues and a great group of mentors, organizers and community support to help teams build their businesses. This year’s event is looking to be our biggest yet!”

Individuals interested in participating in Startup Weekend Santa Barbara can register for the event by clicking here. A $100 entry fee confirms your place among the 150 participating entrepreneurs as well food and drink for the weekend and an opportunity to learn from the mentors. The past events sold out, so get your tickets soon, as they are going fast!

The public is invited to attend the opening event at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14 at the Santa Barbara Art Foundry, to network with participants and the business community, see the ideas being pitched, hear from a number of guest speakers, and help select the ideas they would like to see get built over the weekend. Sunday evening’s final team presentations and judging at Blind Tiger is also open to the public beginning at 5 p.m.

Tickets for both the opening and closing events can be purchased in advance by clicking here.

— Kyle Ashby is an organizer of Startup Weekend Santa Barbara.