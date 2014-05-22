Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 9:24 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

StartupSB Event to Discuss Entrepreneurship in Wine Industry

By Kyle Ashby for StartupSB | May 22, 2014 | 3:24 p.m.

StartupSB will host a group of Santa Barbara County entrepreneurs doing business in the wine industry to discuss opportunities and entrepreneurship in the wine industry.

The networking and discussion will begin at 6 p.m. next Wednesday, May 28, at Carr Winery, 414 N. Salsipuedes St. in Santa Barbara.

The evening event will feature a barrel room discussion with Jim Goodman, founder of Cor.kz; Marshall Miller, vice president of finance and operations at the Thornhill Companies; Brian Simas, attorney at Kirk and Simas; Ryan Carr, owner, winemaker and grower for Carr Vineyards & Winery; and Max Bruner CEO and co-founder of Mavrx. Chris Snowden of UBS and Gooodland Wines will moderate the discussion.

The panel will cover topics surrounding entrepreneurship in the wine industry and the intersection of wine, technology, startups and opportunity for new ventures. The public is encouraged to attend.

The diversity of the evening’s panelists shows the opportunities emerging in one of Santa Barbara County's top grossing and growing industries. Goodman will talk about his experiences building one of the most frequently downloaded apps for the wine industry, Cor.kz, while Bruner will bring his experience building a tech and data company that collects and organizes the Earth’s physical data (including vineyards) to the panel.

While these entrepreneurs illustrate the recent mesh of technology and startup culture, Miller and Carr will bring years of winery and business operations experience to the mix.

StartupSB is a Santa Barbara community-based organization focused on fostering entrepreneurship, celebrating local startup companies and building a startup community on the Central Coast. The group also unites entrepreneurs every month around a topic or industry to present market opportunities and inspire Santa Barbara-area entrepreneurs to solve problems. StartupSB also provides a venue for entrepreneurs and startups to build their networks.

"Some Wine with That Startup" is part of StartupSB’s 2014 event series. The series consists of 10 events hosted at Santa Barbara based startups, and headquarters of Santa Barbara’s most entrepreneurial companies.

Tickets are $20 and include a glass of a selection of Carr wine. Click here to RSVP for the event. Click here for more information about StartupSB and to become a StartupSB member.

— Kyle Ashby represents StartupSB.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 