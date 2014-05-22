StartupSB Event to Discuss Entrepreneurship in Wine Industry

StartupSB will host a group of Santa Barbara County entrepreneurs doing business in the wine industry to discuss opportunities and entrepreneurship in the wine industry.

The networking and discussion will begin at 6 p.m. next Wednesday, May 28, at Carr Winery, 414 N. Salsipuedes St. in Santa Barbara.

The evening event will feature a barrel room discussion with Jim Goodman, founder of Cor.kz; Marshall Miller, vice president of finance and operations at the Thornhill Companies; Brian Simas, attorney at Kirk and Simas; Ryan Carr, owner, winemaker and grower for Carr Vineyards & Winery; and Max Bruner CEO and co-founder of Mavrx. Chris Snowden of UBS and Gooodland Wines will moderate the discussion.

The panel will cover topics surrounding entrepreneurship in the wine industry and the intersection of wine, technology, startups and opportunity for new ventures. The public is encouraged to attend.

The diversity of the evening’s panelists shows the opportunities emerging in one of Santa Barbara County's top grossing and growing industries. Goodman will talk about his experiences building one of the most frequently downloaded apps for the wine industry, Cor.kz, while Bruner will bring his experience building a tech and data company that collects and organizes the Earth’s physical data (including vineyards) to the panel.

While these entrepreneurs illustrate the recent mesh of technology and startup culture, Miller and Carr will bring years of winery and business operations experience to the mix.

StartupSB is a Santa Barbara community-based organization focused on fostering entrepreneurship, celebrating local startup companies and building a startup community on the Central Coast. The group also unites entrepreneurs every month around a topic or industry to present market opportunities and inspire Santa Barbara-area entrepreneurs to solve problems. StartupSB also provides a venue for entrepreneurs and startups to build their networks.

"Some Wine with That Startup" is part of StartupSB’s 2014 event series. The series consists of 10 events hosted at Santa Barbara based startups, and headquarters of Santa Barbara’s most entrepreneurial companies.

Tickets are $20 and include a glass of a selection of Carr wine. Click here to RSVP for the event. Click here for more information about StartupSB and to become a StartupSB member.

— Kyle Ashby represents StartupSB.