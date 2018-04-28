StartupSB’s Inaugural Demo Night Brings Out Entrepreneurial Spirit

Representatives of 10 Santa Barbara-based startups pitch their products for an attentive crowd

The entrepreneurial spirit was alive and well Thursday evening during StartupSB’s first-ever Demo Night, with standing room only serving as proof that locals value the power of a good idea.

All eyes were trained on the 10 Santa Barbara-based startup companies, whose creators stood atop tall stools or chairs to present to an attentive audience at workzones in Paseo Nuevo.

The inaugural demonstration night was one in a series of monthly events hosted by StartupSB, a 2-year-old local organization focused on celebrating startups, entrepreneurship and networking.

StartupSB Executive Director Kyle Ashby said the turnout appeared to mirror the 195 online RSVPs.

Not bad for an organization that began as a Meetup group and now boasts 800 members.

“This is awesome,” Ashby said. “These 10 teams are presenting really cool ideas.”

Armed with firm handshakes, business cards and red plastic cups of complimentary brew, entrepreneur enthusiasts of all ages shared ideas and niceties within the walls of workzones — a member-based co-working club specifically designed to serve startups and other remote workers.

Ashby described much of the crowd as “guys who have left stable jobs to do really cool stuff.”

Once presentations got under way, representatives of each software or technology company were given six minutes to pitch their company and recently launched products and another two minutes to answer questions shouted out from the audience.

Crowdismo kicked things off, with Jose Guevarra explaining the aim of powering creativity and innovation in the Latino community through the crowd-funding platform.

Darryl Eaton of Credit Jeeves demonstrated the value of his company’s website, which offers users knowledge on how to improve their credit scores.

“What we’re doing is providing credit education,” Eaton said of the company, which launched in late 2012.

Other presenting companies included AchieveMint, Talent Wire, Fly Airshare, Riptide, My Lively, Ship Hawk, and Asta Fluidic Technologies – the latest winner of UCSB’s New Venture Competition.

StartupSB member Kevin McGibben, CEO of Logic Monitor, said the organization and its events are especially helpful because they combine established business minds with those just starting out.

“You get this wide swath,” McGibben said. “Lots of energy. Lots of good ideas.”

Networking can help companies get off the ground, something that McGibben said has happened for Logic Monitor since joining StartupSB two years ago.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.