Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 5:24 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Beaches Littered with Hazardous Debris in Wake of March Storm

The State Lands Commission will take the lead in removing newly exposed rusty pipes and other old oil pier infrastructure

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | March 19, 2014 | 6:22 p.m.

Goleta’s shorelines are covered in rocks and debris following the March 1 storm, leaving very little sandy beach for shorebirds and beachgoers. The high tides also exposed many rusty pipes, shorn-off wooden pier pilings and concrete blocks from decommissioned oil production equipment, which now stick up out of the sand at the tide line.

The relics of oil piers and seawalls aren’t owned by the city, but City Manager Dan Singer said Goleta’s leaders should take responsibility for making the beaches a safe environment for the public.

Some of the debris washed up in the storm, but most of the hazards were exposed by the loss of sand during the March 1 storm. The jagged pipes and steel pilings were always there, lurking underneath the water where people walk their dogs, play on the beach and wade into the waves.

Most people don’t even know about the hazards lying underneath the water, Singer said.

“In our case, that’s not shark attacks; it might be a rusty pipe attack,” Singer said.

The State Lands Commission is taking the lead in removing debris and old oil pier infrastructure that have been left on the beaches over the years.

Singer said the state agency will clean up the beaches within Goleta's city limits, which stretches from Coal Oil Point to the Bacara Resort & Spa area. City staff will have someone monitoring the work at all times, he said.

Haskells
Hazards such as jagged pipes became exposed at Goleta's beaches after the storm. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

The agency got about $200,000 in emergency funding to remove beach hazards and debris from the March 1 storm, which will be spent cleaning up in Goleta and elsewhere, Singer said. The Goleta City Council called the pictures troubling and allocated $50,000 for beach hazard removal funds in case the state runs out of money or time.

It’s a chance to get rid of everything, once and for all, planning manager Anne Wells said.

Singer declared an emergency last week to start the process, and the City Council affirmed that on Tuesday night. The city already received emergency permits from the California Coastal Commission and the Department of Fish & Wildlife to do the work, Wells said. 

The State Lands Commission is preparing to mobilize Monday, and the work is expected to take less than a week. Crews will have to work during low-tide times and avoid snowy plover nesting areas. The plovers can’t nest on the beach when they’re covered in debris, which is why the city is getting permits to remove the hazards, Wells said.

March started with a big storm that hit Santa Barbara County hard, causing beach closures all over the coast, damaging restaurants and flooding waterfront areas.

High tides were so tall they took out windows at the Moby Dick Restaurant on Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara while people were eating breakfast. Waves also washed away part of the Gaviota Pier, damaged the Goleta Pier and washed several boats ashore.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 