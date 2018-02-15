State Buys Land in Santa Maria for Long-Awaited Larger DMV Office

Site on Santa Maria Way to house building three times bigger than aging facility on McClelland Street

The State of California has purchased land in Santa Maria to become the much-needed new home for the Department of Motor Vehicles field office, but a bit more patience is required since the new facility won’t open until late 2021 at the earliest.

Escrow closed in November on the $1.45 million sale of the 3 acres at 2850 Santa Maria Way.

The property, now vacant, is bordered by Miller Street, Santa Maria Way and Sunrise Drive.

Land acquisition marks a key milestone for the project, which the city and others lawmakers have sought for more than a decade.

With land acquired, the timeline calls for completing preliminary plans this summer, and working drawings in early 2020, followed by an 18-month construction phase, DMV representatives said.

The new facility will be built to address the customer service area served by the Santa Maria office, DMV spokesman Jaime Garza said.

“The existing facility was built in 1969 and is only 4,387 gross square feet and is very undersized to serve the current needs of the customers,” Garza added.

Under the plan, the new facility could open in July or August 2021 with the project's total cost estimated at $16 million.

“Replacing the outdated Santa Maria DMV office built in 1969 with a modern, full-service facility in the city is long overdue,” said Mark van de Kamp, public information officer for the city of Santa Maria.

The community long ago outgrew its current DMV Office at 523 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria.

That facility has been in use since the Santa Maria Valley’s population was 32,749. Today, the city boasts more than 106,000 residents, although it’s much larger when including populations of Orcutt, Guadalupe, other unincorporated areas and even southern San Luis Obispo County that use that field office.

“The current Santa Maria DMV has never been renovated or expanded. It's often crowded with long lines, sometimes wrapping around an outside corner of the building,” van de Kamp said, adding that the small field office handles more than 140,000 transactions annually.

“The present DMV office is a detriment to agriculture and construction — two of the largest industries in the Santa Maria Valley— because it cannot provide the required testing for commercial licensing,” van de Kamp added.

“Industry is adversely affected when truck and bus drivers and other workers are forced to miss at least half a day's work (and pay) to travel out of town,” he said.

The nearest DMV offices offering commercial services are in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara, van de Kamp said.

The city and its state lawmakers representing the Central Coast, most recently Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, have been on a roller-coaster ride trying to get a larger facility, with parts of the project included in state budgets and later axed over the past decade.

"After so much work by so many, I am pleased that plans for this much-needed new DMV office in Santa Maria are moving forward," said Jackson, D-Santa Barbara.

To help the state, the city and others, including the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and commercial real estate professionals, worked with state employees to identify potential new homes for the DMV.

“The city and area agencies have invested considerable effort and cooperation on this project since 2007. The DMV has renovated more than 40 of its offices since then,” van de Kamp added.

For a time, the DMV operated two offices in Lompoc — the older field office plus a newly renovated site to serve as the processing center to issue special driver's licenses to undocumented immigrants starting in 2014.

Two years later, the DMV ultimately consolidated the Lompoc offices, closed the older site and relocated staff to the new facility

