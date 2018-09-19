Wednesday, September 19 , 2018, 8:59 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

State Demolishing Buildings on Site of Future Santa Barbara Criminal Courthouse

Meanwhile, plans for the new eight-courtroom facility next to the Figueroa Division are on hold due to lack of funding

vacant buildings Click to view larger
The state will demolish buildings on parcels it purchased for the new Santa Barbara criminal courthouse project, including this space at 1025 Santa Barbara St.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | September 19, 2018 | 7:41 p.m.

Crews will demolish buildings on the site of the new Santa Barbara criminal courthouse starting next week, although the project itself is on hold for lack of funding.

The Judicial Council of California has supported plans for a new four-story, eight-courtroom facility next to the Figueroa Division of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

The proposed courthouse facility would consolidate all the Santa Barbara criminal courtrooms instead of having them split between the Figueroa and Anacapa courthouses. The existing Figueroa Division, at 118 E. Figueroa St., would be operated throughout construction of the new facility, and then be vacated, according to the current plans.

However, the 2018 State Budget Act mandated all courthouse projects that are not funded to start new construction — including Santa Barbara’s — need to be reassessed, a process expected to take until the end of 2019.

That means that after the demolition work, estimated to cost $398,000, the Santa Barbara courthouse project will become inactive, stuck in its preliminary planning phase, said Blaine Corren, who works in public affairs for the Judicial Council.

If the project is authorized to restart and gets funded, it would take 18 months to two years to finish the design and get approvals for construction, he said.

The state already purchased parcels on the south and east side of the Figueroa Division and will be demolishing existing buildings on those lots, at 1025 Santa Barbara St. in October, with preparations starting next week.

map Click to view larger
The Judical Council of California-owned land, in yellow, includes the current Figueroa Division Santa Barbara County Superior Court facility and will be the site for a new criminal courthouse. As of April, the state and county were talking about a deal for the 0.23-acre county parcel for the project.  (Judicial Council of California photo)

After demolition, the site will be a concrete slab surrounded by chain link fencing, according to the state.

The work is being done for “safety and security reasons,” according to a statement by the Judicial Council, which also said, “empty buildings can attract unwanted individuals and lead to other liability issues.”

The new Santa Barbara criminal courthouse project has gone through several versions already, and in April, the Judicial Council’s Court Facilities Advisory Committee voted to explore acquiring a 0.23-acre county parcel adjacent to the ones the state already purchased, and redesigning the project to fit that rectangular site so there could be one phase of construction.

That county parcel, located between the current Figueroa Division and Probation Department buildings, is used as parking.

Previous ideas for the project included a joint court and county probation facility, since the department is headquartered nearby, but that was dismissed after the county balked at the estimated cost.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

