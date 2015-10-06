Monday, April 30 , 2018, 7:39 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

State Farm Agent Tammy Dobrotin Earns Charted Life Underwriter Designation

By Rose Ament for State Farm | October 6, 2015 | 8:50 a.m.

Tammy Dobrotin, an agent with State Farm Insurance, has earned the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®) professional designation from The American College, located in Bryn Mawr, Pa. 

Candidates for the CLU designation must complete a minimum of 8 courses and 16 hours of supervised examinations. They must also fulfill stringent experience and ethics requirements.  

Over 102,000 individuals have been awarded the CLU designation since The College was founded in 1927.

The Chartered Life Underwriter is the highest standard of knowledge and trust and the world’s most respected designation of insurance expertise.  

The College’s founder — University of Pennsylvania Wharton School professor Solomon S. Huebner, Ph.D. — created the CLU program to meet the career education needs of men and women in life insurance and related financial services.  

This prestigious course of study provides professionals with in-depth knowledge on the insurance needs of individuals, families and business owners.  

Once the program is completed, a CLU can provide expert advice on a broad range of financial topics including life and health insurance, pension planning, insurance law, income taxation, investments, financial and estate planning and group benefits.

Dobrotin has worked with State Farm Insurance since graduating from San Diego State in several capacities including claims, management and agent.  

As a strong believer in giving back to the Santa Barbara community where she and her two daughters were raised, she has been involved in a number of local organizations.

Dobrotin is a co-founder of the Goleta Lemon Festival, has served as the president of the Goleta Chamber and is a board member for the Page Youth Center.  

She looks forward to continuing to serve the community as a State Farm agent as well as through her continued extracurricular roles.

The American College is the nation’s largest non-profit educational institution devoted to financial services. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, it has served as a valued business partner to banks, brokerage firms, insurance companies and others for 87 years.  

The American College’s faculty represents some of the financial service industry’s foremost thought leaders. For more information, visit TheAmericanCollege.edu.

— Rose Ament represents State Farm.

