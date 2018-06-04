Monday, June 4 , 2018, 5:18 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

State Farm Agent Tammy Dobrotin Relocates to Santa Barbara

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Tammy Dobrotin | January 6, 2014 | 11:41 a.m.

After five years away, third-generation State Farm agent Tammy Dobrotin has moved home to Santa Barbara and opened a new office.

 

Tammy Dobrotin
Dobrotin took over for retiring Santa Barbara agent Jack Koers on Jan. 1. Her office is located at 3015 State St., Suite C, behind Coffee Bean with access from both De la Vina and State streets — close to Koers’ old office.

A Santa Barbara native, Dobrotin graduated from San Marcos High School in 1981. She earned her bachelor’s degree from San Diego State University in May 1985 and started with State Farm in July 1985 as an auto claim representative in Torrance. In March 1988, she moved home to Goleta and started her own agency, which she ran for 20 years.

In July 2008, State Farm promoted her into management. She worked as an agency field executive in San Diego, overseeing 41 agents and their teams. While in that position, she had the opportunity to attend numerous management training sessions.

“The company went through a major reorganization, and I got the opportunity to return home and back to agency and jumped at the chance,” Dobrotin said. “I’m excited to use my experience and management skills to better serve people in Santa Barbara and Goleta.”

Previously, Dobrotin participated in many community activities, including coaching sports, working in her daughters’ classrooms and on the PTA at Mountain View Elementary School and serving as Chamber of Commerce president and on the Page Youth Center board. She co-founded the Goleta Lemon Festival, converted the Goleta Queen contest to the Goleta Teen of the Year contest, was named Goleta Woman of the Year in 1993, participated with her daughters in National Charity League and served at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church.

She also has completed the Avon Walk for Breast Cancer for the past four years in honor of a friend.

“I am really looking forward to running my own agency again and connecting with old friends and making new ones through client interactions,” Dobrotin said.

For more information or to contact Dobrotin, call 805.687.8480 or email [email protected].

— Jennifer Goddard Combs for State Farm agent Tammy Dobrotin.

