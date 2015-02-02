Restrictions Already in Place Locally as State Issues New Warning on E-Cigarette Use

The California Department of Public Health issued a new health advisory last week, warning people about the potential dangers of using e-cigarettes, particularly among adolescents, even as local governments have been taking action to restrict their use.

E-cigarettes, or electronic cigarettes, are battery operated and use a heating element to heat up a cartridge that contains nicotine and other liquids, including flavoring.

Last week, the state public health director and health officer Dr. Ron Chapman issued a health advisory, warning would-be users of the toxicity of the e-cigarettes and that the nicotine found in them "is as addictive as the nicotine in cigarettes."

“There is a lot of misinformation about e-cigarettes," Chapman said in a statement issued Wednesday. "That is why, as the state’s health officer, I am advising Californians to avoid the use of e-cigarettes and keep them away from children of all ages.”

The report states that the water vapor from the e-cigarettes contains an aerosol with chemicals listed on the state's Proposition 65 list of chemicals known to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm.

The report also states that nicotine use during adolescence can harm brain development and that e-cigarettes have been aggressively advertised to young people.

The CDPH maintains that young adults in the state are three times more likely to use e-cigarettes than those age 30 or older and plans to launch an advertising campaign in the future to discourage use.

Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley conducts tobacco use, prevention and education for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Edwin Weaver is executive director of Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and said all students in the seventh, ninth and 11th grades are asked about e-cigarette use on their most recent California Health Kids Survey. The results should become public in March.

Dawn Dunn, a coordinator for Santa Barbara County's Public Health Tobacco Prevention Settlement Program, also said that corresponding data about e-cigarette use will be made available to local school districts late this spring.

"Anecdotally, local schools, youth-serving agencies and law enforcement have been reporting increased use and both middle and high school levels for a few years," she said.

In the meantime, several local communities have already regulated either use or sales of e-cigarettes.

Cities like Buellton, Goleta, Lompoc and Santa Maria have banned their use in enclosed places, with variations on where they can be used.

Santa Barbara County has banned its use in recreational areas, and additional restrictions are being considered but haven't been finalized, Dunn said.

SBCC, UCSB and most unified school districts countywide have also banned their use.

Sale restrictions are also in place in Santa Barbara County, City, Carpinteria and Goleta, and if the products are sold to people under 18, the store's tobacco retail license could be suspended.

In addition, no new tobacco retailers are permitted within 1,000 feet of a school in Santa Barbara County, Carpinteria or Goleta.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.