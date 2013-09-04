Friday, June 1 , 2018, 9:17 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

State Legislation Could Bring Back Federal Transit Money and Prevent MTD Cuts

Gov. Brown proposes a bill to temporarily exempt local transit workers from the Pension Reform Act

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | September 4, 2013 | 9:24 p.m.

Gov. Jerry Brown has proposed legislation that might help transit districts such as the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District get back federal funding.

The funding delay is the result of the Pension Reform Act of 2013. Transit workers were included and unions don’t agree with that, so several California unions objected to federal transportation grants. That stalled the grants until the Department of Labor decides whether the Pension Reform Act infringes on a union’s right to collectively bargain.

About $1.6 billion in federal grants have been withheld from California transit districts ever since, and Santa Barbara MTD is expecting to cut service by 30 percent in January if the money doesn’t come back. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters Union Local 186 includes every driver, mechanic and utility worker of MTD.

The district is fighting for the $2.3 million owed from last year, before the pension reform was enacted, and hopes to get a favorable ruling on next year’s $4.8 million.

Brown wrote a letter urging the Department of Labor to release the transit grant money in May, but it clearly didn’t work. 

The Department of Labor made its first decision Thursday against the Pension Reform Act and told the Sacramento Regional Transit District that it would not certify transit grants since provisions of the act “are incompatible with federal labor law,” Brown’s office said in a statement.

To keep federal transit grant money flowing, Brown is proposing legislation to temporarily exempt local agency transit workers from the Pension Reform Act. He is still preparing to go into litigation to fight for the pension reform laws in court, he said in a statement.

“Federal transit money creates jobs, and this legislation keeps those funds flowing while allowing the state to defend in court our landmark pension reforms,” he said.

Assembly Bill 1222 would also create a $26 million loan program to help transit operators at risk of losing grants, but with a total amount around $1.6 billion being held up right now, that money would cover less than 2 percent of the problem.

It hasn't been written yet, but the authors will be Assemblymen Richard Bloom, D-Santa Monica, Roger Dickinson, D-Sacramento, and Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova. 

MTD expects the Department of Labor to certify the delayed grants if the legislation is passed.

UCSB’s Associated Students applauded Brown’s announcement. There are serious cuts proposed for lines going from Isla Vista to Santa Barbara, which are heavily used by college and university students.

“I’m relieved that politicians in Sacramento have decided not to let their fight with bureaucrats in Washington burden the lives of students and transit-dependent people all over the state,” said Alex Moore, Associated Students external vice president for local affairs.

Hundreds of residents have turned out for public forums discussing the potential bus service cuts, which would reduce some routes and eliminate others entirely.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 