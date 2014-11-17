Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 4:32 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

State, Local and Tribal Leaders Climate Task Force Presents Final Recommendations to White House

By Jeremy Tittle for Supervisor Salud Carbajal | November 17, 2014 | 1:53 p.m.

President Barack Obama’s State, Local and Tribal Leaders Task Force on Climate Preparedness and Resilience presented its final recommendations to Vice President Joe Biden and senior administration officials Monday morning.

The recommendations reflect the collective opinions of the 26 bipartisan members who served on the task force made up of governors, mayors, county supervisors and tribal leaders, including California Gov. Jerry Brown and Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal.

The task force began its work in December 2013. Its formation was encouraged by 40 members of Congress, including Rep. Lois Capps, with the goal to strengthen federal support for local climate change preparedness and resiliency efforts.

“These recommendations came from a science and data driven process that will ultimately benefit local communities as we prepare for and adapt to the impacts of climate change,” Carbajal said. “We identified a number of opportunities to strengthen collaboration and enhance our capabilities to take actions that will ultimately upgrade our critical infrastructure and improve our natural disaster preparedness and emergency response planning as well as make our economic, public health and natural resource systems more resilient to the threats posed by climate change.”

Supervisor Carbajal was unable to attend Monday’s announcement due to preexisting commitments related to his county service. His input, along with that of a wide range of stakeholders from the Central Coast, is reflected in the final report.

The final report identified approximately fifty major recommendations that fall within five overarching principles which include: consideration of climate risk assessments and vulnerabilities; maximizing opportunities that both promote resilience and mitigate Greenhouse Gas Emissions; strengthen partnerships between federal, state, local and tribal entities; provide actionable data on climate impacts and useful tools to assist in decision making; and encouraging cooperation and consultation with indigenous communities on Federal climate change policies.

“The work of the task force has added significance with China now joining the administration in taking action to mitigate and adapt to climate change. As our countries move forward, the process and outcome of the task force can serve as a model for how to develop sound public policy based upon the best available science and open minded collaboration.”

A copy of the final recommendations can be found online by clicking here.

— Jeremy Tittle is an executive assistant for Supervisor Salud Carbajal.

 

